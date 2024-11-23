'Together let's build a brighter future for our children' says Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash

Nothing matters more to me than ensuring a prosperous future for our Hartlepool children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently I had the pleasure of visiting Eldon Grove and High Tunstall Schools as part of UK Parliament Week, aimed at sparking interest in politics and democracy among our young people.

I was so impressed by the insightful questions and passion these students displayed for improving our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about my favourite part of being an MP, the answer was easy: it’s moments like these!

MP Jonathan Brash taking assembly at Eldon Grove Primary School.

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated staff at all of Hartlepool’s schools. My goal is to visit every school in our town, so if you’d like me to come by, please reach out!

Our young people face numerous challenges, especially given the struggles within our education system.

After years of the Conservative Party, the SEND education system is failing many children, denying them the support they so desperately need.

That's why this Labour government is committed to reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Brash MP speaking to Year 8 students at High Tunstall College of Science.

In her recent budget speech, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a £1 billion boost to support vital changes for pupils with special educational needs.

We must also support our incredible school staff. Labour has agreed to a real terms pay increase for teachers, reversing the trend of declining salaries that has plagued the profession for the past 14 years.

Yet, we must go further. With teaching assistants, administrative staff, and caretakers making up more than half the school workforce, Labour is reinstating the School Support Staff Negotiating Body to recognise their essential contributions.

MP Jonathan Brash with representatives of Eldon Grove’s School Council.

Additionally, we must tackle the crisis in children’s social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I revealed last week in Parliament that some private children's homes charge our local council an average of £12,000 per child, per week.

Labour is committed to ending this outrageous profiteering to protect vulnerable children and ensure council tax payers get value for their money.

But there’s still much work ahead.

We want to invest in youth services, provide free breakfasts in every primary school, and ensure mental health support in every secondary school.

I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure every child in Hartlepool, including my own, has the opportunity to realise their dreams.

Together, let's build a brighter future for them.