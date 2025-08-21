Watch as Hartlepool's High Tunstall College of Science students open GCSE results

Leaders at High Tunstall College of Science were “delighted” at students’ GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anxious teenagers collected their results from the Elwick Road school on Thursday morning with many having plenty to celebrate.

Headteacher Mark Tilling said: “High Tunstall College of Science is celebrating once again as we are delighted with the performance of our students in the GCSE examinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The class of 2025 attended well, engaged well and have performed to a level where they should be very happy, this has shown what hard work and dedication can create.”

High Tunstall College of Science headteacher Mark Tilling congratulates pupils Reggie Macsween and Grace Wood. They were joined by Cllr Melanie Morley (left), head of Hartlepool Borough Council's Children's Services.

Among those celebrating was head girl Grace Wood who got six top 9 grades, together with 8s and 7s.

Classmate Violet Hails was delighted with her results which included four 9s and three 8s.

"I’m honestly pretty pleased,” she said. “I was a bit nervous but don’t think I needed to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reggie Macsween, 16, was happy with his grades including three 8s and two 7s, saying: “It’s a lot better than I expected.”

Twins Polly and Elsie Ridden (left and right) celebrated with friend Niamh Davies.

He is going on to take his A-levels with ambitions to enter law and the world of politics and hopes to one day become an MP.

There was double the joy for 16-year-old twins Polly and Elsie Ridden who earned strong passes in their subjects.

Polly said: “I’m surprised but I’m happy.”

Alfie Starrs (left) and Freddie Minton.

There was also huge relief for friends Alfie Starrs and Freddie Minton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie, who achieved an 8 in English language among other good grades, said: “It’s about what I expected and what I hoped for.”

He will go on to study engineering design at art college.

Freddie, who earned an 8 in geography, 7 in English literature and 6 in maths, will continue his education at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

The school was joined by Cllr Melanie Morley, chair of the council's Children's Services Committee, who congratulated students and staff on their performance.

"A massive congratulations to everyone receiving their GCSE results in Hartlepool today,” she said.