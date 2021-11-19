Children arriving at Jesmond Gardens Primary School got a big surprise on Friday, November 19, when they were greeted by a 23ft-plus high inflatable of the Children In Need mascot.

His visit coincided with the BBC’s annual telethon, which raises millions of pounds children and young people all over the UK.

One pupil commented: “He was taller than the school, he was huge, amazing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesmond Gardens Primary School pupils with the 23 feet tall inflatable Pudsey Bear.

Another child said: “I couldn’t believe how big it was, it brightened up people’s day.”

Pudsey gave a boost to the school’s fundraising activities as the children threw themselves into a number of events throughout the day.

Children in Key Stage One tried to walk a marathon together as the theme of Children In Need this year is Together We Can.

A number of pupils and staff also wore Children In Need t-shirts and Pudsey ears.

Previous plastic characters to suddenly appear at locations across town this year have included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Hartlepool United football mascot H’Angus the Monkey.

After its visit to Jesmond Gardens the Pudsey inflatable headed for Salford in Manchester for use by the BBC during Friday night’s Children In Need broadcast.

Mr Pritchard added: “The children had lots of fun raising money for this very worthwhile cause.”

Jesmond Gardens also welcomed another VIP the same day in Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

She was there to announce the winner of a competition to design her official Christmas card which she opened up to town schools.

It was won by Jesmond Gardens’ Lacey Crooks who was awarded a prize from Jill.

Lacey’s winning card will be sent to a number of different places including 10 Downing Street.

Mr Pritchard said: “The whole school is very proud of her achievements. She worked very hard to design her card and she is over the moon that this will be sent to lots of important places.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.