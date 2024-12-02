A group of primary schools in Hartlepool have teamed up with public workers union UNISON to acknowledge the fantastic work undertaken by school support staff.

Stars in our Schools is an annual UK-wide celebration, co-ordinated by UNISON, to recognise the invaluable contribution by the likes of teaching assistants, catering and admin staff, cleaners, lunchtime supervisors and site staff.

A celebratory event took place at Barnard Grove Primary School, in Hartlepool, which is under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Andy Brown, who is chief executive officer of Ad Astra Academy Trust, said: “Every year we choose different schools to mark UNISON’s Stars in our Schools initiative and this year held a special assemblies at Barnard Grove Primary School and Sunnyside Academy in Middlesbrough.

Headteacher Lee Walker, back row, second from left, and UNISON’s Simon Wilson, front right, are pictured with some of Barnard Grove’s support staff.

“The contribution made by support staff is hugely important in all of our schools and events like this provide an additional opportunity to show our appreciation for everything they do.”

Support staff received a certificate and a goodie bag from UNISON during the celebrations.

Lee Walker, who is headteacher of Barnard Grove Primary School, said: “Every single employee in our school is integral to ensuring that our children are safe, ready to learn and enjoy their time at school.

“Some of the work of our support staff is not always at the forefront so this is our opportunity to tell each and every one of them that their work is vital in making us really special.”

UNISON northern regional head of local government Conor McArdle added: “UNISON is pleased once again to work in partnership with Ad Astra Academy Trust to celebrate Stars in our Schools on its 10th Anniversary.

“School support staff are often hidden behind the scenes, but they are vital to the education of young people.

“Their roles are incredibly diverse, from cooks, cleaners and family support advisers to teaching assistants, admin staff and school business professionals.

“They all play a vital role in every aspect of school life and without them, schools simply could not function.”

Barnard Grove’s latest Ofsted report, which was published in November, concluded that “staff feel well supported in school”.

The other primary schools in Hartlepool which are part of Ad Astra Academy Trust are Brougham, West Park and West View.