Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future of Hartfields Medical Centre, at Bishop Cuthbert, has been in doubt since talks first began over its fate in 2021.

The premises reopened to patients in January 2022 after being temporarily shut from mid-March 2020 due to Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet its operator, the McKenzie Group Practice, was still debating whether to apply to permanently close it and consolidate services at its other sites, leading to a second stage of public consultation over its future in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartfields residents and borough councillor Jonathan Brash, far right, after learning that the surgery is to be saved from closure.

McKenzie Group subsequently submitted an application to the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) in August which would have seen Hartfields close on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The ICB Tees Valley area directors’ group, however, has now rejected the latest proposals.

An ICB report ruled McKenzie Group had not “clearly articulated any positive or adverse impact” of the proposed changes on patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a McKenzie spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by the ICB’s decision not to approve the practice’s proposal but we understand their reasoning and have now withdrawn the application.

Hartfields Medical Centre, at Bishop Cuthbert.

“Our aim is always to provide the best possible care to our community and all our decisions are made with this in mind.

“We have taken a number of steps to ensure we can continue to provide a high quality service for patients, including recruiting additional members of staff and enhancing the level of support provided to our clinicians.

“The practice remains open five days per week and patients can continue to use our service in the usual way.”

Hartfields residents and borough councillor Jonathan Brash, far right, after learning that the surgery is to be saved from closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people signed a petition against the plans with campaigners pointing out that many of the centre’s 2,000-plus patients were residents of the adjoining Hartfields retirement village.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee, which worked with residents “to ensure their voices are heard”, praised the outcome.

He said: “This is a victory for patients and I pay tribute to those campaigners who have fought so hard to keep this vital health service open.