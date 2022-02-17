Amazing Hartlepool youngster Talia Foster grows six inches after spinal surgery

Talia Foster who has undergone a 9-hour operation to help correct a curvature of her spine.

Talia Foster, 13, had an operation known as spinal fusion to insert a metal rod and screws in her back and help correct the curvature in her spine.

It has straightened her body so much that she has grown an estimated six inches and also given her heart and lungs more space in her body.

Mum Clair described the wait for the surgery to be over, at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, as ‘tough emotionally and mentally’ but the difference to Talia’s life is going to be ‘huge’, she added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talia back home in Hartlepool after her operation.

“It will improve her quality of life and she will live longer because her organs are not being squashed any more.”

In the years that followed, she has tackled epilepsy, brain cysts and numerous chest problems.

Life has been tough for the youngster from the Brierton area.

All smiles in her hospital bed.

In the last few years alone, she has been:

* Registered blind with only six out of 60 vision in both eyes;

* Has been diagnosed with autism;

Talia in hospital after her surgery.

* Has been diagnosed with dystonia (which is a movement disorder where the muscles contract uncontrollably);

* Talia has also suffered bronchitis;

* Has a reduced immune system;

* Suffered an outbreak of hundreds of ulcers in her mouth.

Talia Foster who has grown six inches after surgery, said her mum.

On top of all that, she has also spent periods in hospital with pneumonia and even swine flu.

But she has fought back from it all and Clair said: “It proves how strong she is’.

She said the surgery, which was just over a week ago, had also ‘had a knock-on effect on her heart and lungs. Her heart was really small and it was getting squashed. You could not see her lungs before. Now her heart is massive.”

Talia was in hospital for six days and Clair added: “I can not believe the size of her. She looks so much older now.”

She will need both a new wheelchair and a new relaxing chair because of her sudden growth.

Talia, who is a student at the town’s Catcote Academy, is a fighter who never gives up. She was a winner of a Hartlepool Mail Child of Courage Award in 2013.

Talia's X-ray.

She is back home in Hartlepool after her operation and surrounded by balloons and cards from well wishers.

Clair, who is married to Brendan and also has two other children Callum and Gabrielle, previously told the Hartlepool Mail: “It was not a good outlook when she was born. They didn’t think she was going to live for long because she was having so many seizures. They thought she could have a heart attack or a stroke.

"They always say that one day you will meet your hero. I don’t need to look for a hero. Talia is mine.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.