Help a Hartlepool charity in its bid to support the town's superheroes who are battling illness

Miles for Men today issued a rallying call to town companies to support them with everything from the annual 5k fun run to donating food to struggling families.

The charity helps people fighting cancer, including courageous children, and it supports those who are living with life-limiting disabilities.

So far it has donated more than £500,000 of funding since it first started 10 years ago.

Micky Day in 2012, the year he launched the first Miles for Men run.

But now it wants to hear from businesses which are willing to back another decade of excellent help.

Miles for Men chairman Martin Connelly said Miles for Men had “met some incredible superheroes of children along the way” and supported “some of the strongest humans” at their weakest point.

"It’s not easy and takes a very special team to deal with this level of sadness, and our volunteers, are exactly that, special.

“From running the Extra Mile charity shop in Middleton Grange, Hartlepool, to visiting a family late at night with a food parcel, our team are extraordinary and do it all voluntarily.”

Martin added: “We have so many memories we have created over our 10 year legacy.

"We want to keep doing what we do for many years to come, but, we need a little help. Although the smiles we put on peoples face are priceless, the voluntary work we do costs money.”

The charity would love to have local business on board to ‘help us be around to celebrate another 10 years and help as many people as we can’, Martin added.

Miles for Men wants to keep being a shining light’ but it needs support, donations and sponsorship of people and businesses to ‘’bring a moment of brightness in an otherwise quite desperate and dark situation’.

Firms can invest in one of three packages if they want to support this year’s 5k run.

The Miles for Men story started 10 years ago when Micky Day founded the 5k run in memory of his father Michael Day senior, who died aged 68 after a one-year battle with throat cancer.

There has been no stopping the town charity ever since and it has donated more than £500,000 to worthy causes since then.

Martin added: “Our key aims are to help people who find themselves in hardship, have an illness or who are disabled and we also support services to the wider community.

“Our charity supports people young and old through some of the single most challenging times they have had to face. We see it as our duty that these people do not face their challenge alone.

“Through practical and emotional support, Miles for Men have been there, and will continue to be there for so many people.”

To find out more about the charity, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MilesForMen or call (01429) 860315.

And to give your support to the cause, email [email protected] or [email protected]

