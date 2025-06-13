Men across Teesside are being invited to a special day in Hartlepool where everything from live music to skateboarding lessons will be on offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council has teamed up with other agencies to put on the free Hartlepool Men’s Day on Wednesday, June 18, at Rovers Rugby Club on West View Road.

Local duo Pek and Wanley will entertain visitors with their unique brand of music, while information stalls will provide help for those looking to broaden their horizons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s mental health is a critical area of concern, with males in the UK being more likely to experience difficulties than women.

Hartlepool music duo Pek & Wanley will be supporting the event.

Experts say societal expectations and gender roles often hinder men from seeking help, leading to "hidden distress" and increased rates of suicide, alcohol and substance abuse.

Representatives from renowned support group Andy’s Man Club will be at the event, which is planned to run from 4pm til 8pm.

There will also be free haircuts, free food, walking football, skateboarding lessons, wood-turning, darts, prizes and competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Music student composes piece inspired by Sycamore Gap tree

The event takes place at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club, on West View Road.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Please come along and support this one-off event – and the likelihood is you’ll end up supporting somebody else.

“Men often find it difficult to talk about their problems, what’s bothering them, and what they might be struggling with.

“Experience shows when they are in an environment like this – shoulder to shoulder, rather than sitting face to face over a desk, for example – they are much more likely to open up.”

Visit https://fb.me/e/3j5iQpiof to view the event on Facebook, or for more information email [email protected]