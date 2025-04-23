Call for ‘full review’ of leadership at Teesside hospitals rejected by NHS England
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Regulatory body NHS England has stood firm in support of changes at South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.
Both organisations agreed closer working arrangements as part of a new University Hospitals Tees group which saw the appointment of a joint CEO in Stacey Hunter to lead the two trusts.
A 2022 NHS England investigation looked into the hospital trust’s joint chairman Professor Derek Bell's search for the new CEO.
But when the report was published much of it was redacted, sparking a lengthy legal battle by a group of former hospital trust non-executive members, and calls for a review of the current leadership.
Former Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham and ex North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Julie Gillon also wrote to Health Secretary Wes Streeting earlier this year criticising a “deterioration of services and staff morale”.
The letter, also signed by former North Tees and Hartlepool trust non-executive directors Jonathan Erskine, Steve Hall and Rita Taylor, said: “We won’t labour the historical successes of the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, but are content in the knowledge that it was once one of the best performing trusts in the country – but sadly no more.
"The recent national staff survey paints a disappointing picture of worsening morale, and performance data suggest that improvement has stalled or declined.”
In response, Ms Hunter said the NHS investigation report, which criticised Professor Bell for not handling the arrangements for a joint CEO effectively, at no point suggested the strategic alliance should not have been created.
She added “performance across urgent and emergency care across our sites are consistently ranked in the top two trusts performing emergency departments in the region and in the top six across the country”.
A regional spokesman for NHS England also said: “Greater co-operation between North and South Tees is in the best interests of patients and supports the sustainability and safety of services.
“It is being progressed through good local leadership.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.