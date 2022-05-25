Community groups come together in Hartlepool park to raise awareness of dementia

A number of groups from the voluntary and community sector took park in the celebration to mark national Dementia Action Week.

Organised by Dementia Friendly Hartlepool, the park welcomed the Blue Rose choir and Kari Dancercize group who gave fantastic performances.

There was a dementia friendly walk around the park and various stalls manned by people including Greatham in Bloom, Simply Bonsai, Pets4People and Hartlepool Carers.

The Blue Rose Choir in Ward Jackson Park for the Dementia Action Week event.

Staff from The Bridge dementia advisory and support service, which is part of the Hospital of God at Greatham, also spoke to visitors and answered questions.

Hannah Robertson, Dementia Friendly Hartlepool co-ordinator, said: “It was a really successful event. We had a good turnout and everyone who came thoroughly enjoyed the walk and activities that were available.”

It was the second year the community event was held, although due to Covid it was on a smaller scale last year.