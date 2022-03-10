Dedicated Hartlepool dementia service set to open doors of new premises to community

The Bridge, which offers free dementia advice and support services, will hold an Open Week early next month to help celebrate its move to new premises at Greenbank in Stranton.

The service, which has helped almost 1,500 people since its launch in Hartlepool seven years ago, has relocated from Villiers Street in the town centre.

Part of The Hospital of God Charity, it provides a raft of free services to support people diagnosed with dementia, and also loved ones.

Hannah Robertson, senior dementia advisor at The Bridge, said: “We are quite a unique service to Hartlepool.

"We are here for people living with dementia or experiencing memory problems and also their friends and family as well.

“A lot of the time they need support and advice. So it is across the board.”

Hannah added: “It does bring better opportunities for connections with all the other voluntary sector organisations in the building.

"We’ve had some really good feedback. One client said it’s lovely and they prefer it.”

The Bridge provides practical and emotional support, including through holding group activities, home visits and sessions to help people become more dementia aware.

Run by Hannah together with dementia advisors Catherine Cook and Christine Ward, they organise groups such as coffee mornings, carers education sessions, young onset group, sing-along sessions and others.

One service user said: “I tell everyone about The Bridge and to pop in and meet the staff. From the minute we walked through the door, we could talk freely about anything.”

The Bridge also offers helps people to live well with dementia, training to carers, families, and friends and signposting to other useful services.

Another person who accessed support said: “I was struggling to look after my husband, once The Bridge came on board life became easier and I knew I was not on my own.”

The Bridge is open Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm. The Open Week takes place the week of April 4.

It can be contacted on (01429) 868587 or emailing: [email protected]

