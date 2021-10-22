Booster jab plea as Hartlepool's Covid-19 case numbers rise
People who are double dosed against Covid-19 are urged to get their booster jab as soon as possible.
Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, added: “As we approach the winter season, it is vital that eligible people across Hartlepool get their Covid-19 booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and our NHS.”
“If people don’t get their booster jab, they ultimately increase their risk of catching Covid-19 and having a more serious illness.
“Sadly, this wouldn’t just lead to more cases of Covid-19, it would also result in increased pressures on our NHS.
“Hartlepool – like the rest of the United Kingdom – is currently experiencing an increase in the number of cases and it is therefore really important we all continue to exercise caution.
“For example, the evidence is clear that wearing face coverings in busy indoor areas and on public transport will still help to protect you and those around you even though they're no longer legally required.
“Continuing to wash and sanitise your hands regularly and allowing fresh air to circulate indoors will also help to reduce infections.
“But the most important thing of all is that each and every one of us gets the vaccine when we are called to do so.”
Walk-in clinics for first, second and booster jabs take place on Saturday, October 23, from 10am-6pm at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre car park and on Wednesday, October 27, from 10am-6pm in the Mill House Leisure Centre car park.
People seeking booster jabs must have had their second jab at least six months or 182 days ago.