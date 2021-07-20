Details of daily Hartlepool walk-in Covid jab clinics are revealed

The daily series began on Tuesday, July 20, at Boots Pharmacy, at Anchor Way, Hartlepool Marina, and continues until Sunday at different venues throughout town.

Public health chiefs have urged people to check which clinics they are eligible to attend and stressed that advance appointments are not necessary.

Vaccination dates, times and venues are:

Queues at the Covid jab clinic at St Aidan's Church, in Hartlepool, recently. Picture by FRANK REID

Wednesday, July 21, 8.30am-4.30pm: Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Way. First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine; Thursday, July 22, 8.30am-4.30pm: Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Way. First and second doses of Pfizer; Friday, July 23, 8.30am-4.30pm: Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Way. First and second doses of Pfizer; Saturday, July 24, 9am-5pm: Victoria Road Medical Centre. First dose of Pfizer only; Sunday, July 25th, 9am-1pm: Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road. First and second doses of Pfizer.

All clinics will be open to anyone aged 18 and over with vaccines administered on a first come-first served basis.

A pop-up jab service at the start of the month at the town’s St Aidan’s Church attracted around 200 people and reached capacity within 90 minutes of opening.

Those planning to attend one of the clinics for a second dose of the vaccine later this week are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “Walk-in clinics such as these are a key part of our drive to vaccinate as many residents aged 18 and over as possible.

“It is very important to get both doses as full vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”

The number of new coronavirus cases across Hartlepool continues to rise with 132 infections confirmed on Monday’s so-called Freedom Day.

For more information about the Covid vaccine and answers to some commonly asked questions, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered.

