MPs call for Boris Johnson to quit as Sue Gray party probe finds ‘failure of leadership’ in Downing Street

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson addresses the nation during a Covid Update at Downing Street on December 15, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

MPs have warned the latest revelations on lockdown-busting Downing Street parties are just the “tip of the iceberg”.

Top civil servant Sue Gray finally delivered an update on her probe into claims of drinking sessions and other gatherings at the heart of government during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Failures of leadership” and “excessive consumption of alcohol” were among the highlights of the 12-page initial report published today - although the Metropolitan Police will have to complete its own investigation before the full findings have the opportunity to be made public.

Hartlepool's MP Jill Mortimer has been contacted for comment.

But for Easington MP Grahame Morris the case is already clear that it is time for Boris Johnson to quit as Prime Minister.

He said: “Despite the limited update the findings are damming - a serious failure at the heart of government, which did not meet the standards expected of the British people and the gatherings are difficult to justify.

“This charade has gone on for too long - the Prime Minister lacks the leadership and integrity to remain in office.

“Boris Johnson refuses to do what is right for the country and it now falls to Conservative MPs to either remove the Prime Minister or become complicit in justifying wrongdoing."

“This update is just the tip of the iceberg. Sue Gray has stated it is not possible to present a meaningful report, but on this limited update, the Prime Minister position is untenable.”

Of 16 separate gatherings across Downing Street and wider Government between May 15, 2020, and April 16 last year investigated by Gray, 12 are now being probed by the Metropolitan Police.

However, the report also conceded it is currently “not possible at present to provide a meaningful report” due to the force’s ongoing investigation.

But it also concludes that a “number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place”.

