Coronavirus restrictions lifting from Monday, July 19, include an end to social distancing, mandatory wearing of masks and having to work from home.

But as cases numbers rise, Hartlepool Borough Council leaders are urging residents and businesses to remain careful and responsible.

Director of public health Craig Blundred said: “Hartlepool, like the rest of the United Kingdom, is currently experiencing a worrying surge in the number of cases and it is clear Covid-19 is here to stay and something each and every one of us will have to learn to live with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool Waterfront site is being used as a testing site for people with Covid-19 symptoms.

“It’s therefore really important we continue to protect those that we love and we must continue to exercise caution as restrictions are lifted.”

Mr Blundred said continuing with regular Lateral Flow Device tests to make sure people aren't spreading the virus is also key, adding: “But the most important thing of all is that each and every one of us gets the vaccine when we are called to do so. It’s something that protects us, our families and all those that we love.”

Denise McGuckin, the council’s managing director, said: “Please don’t instantly revert to life as it was before the pandemic and, as Boris Johnson, it is expected and recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don’t normally meet.”

Council leader Cllr Shane Moore praised Hartlepool people’s determination and sacrifices during the pandemic, adding: “A slow and steady approach is absolutely the safest option.”

Craig Blundred Director of Public Health for Hartlepool.

For testing information, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/coronavirus-info