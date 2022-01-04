When you can get Covid-19 jabs in Hartlepool this week

Two take place on Wednesday, January 5, in Hartlepool.

One will be held from 8.30am-1pm at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

The second is at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre sports hall from 10am-5pm.

Victoria Road Health Centre is among the locations hosting a vaccination and booster walk-in clinic this week.

On Thursday, January 6, a clinic take places from 8.30am-7pm at Victoria Road Medical Centre.

Mill House Leisure Centre’s sports hall hosts another on Saturday, January 8, from 10am-5pm.

Hartlepool Borough Council stated: “All of the clinics are open to anyone aged 16 or over and no appointment is needed.

“There must be at least 12 weeks between first and second doses for ages 16 and 17 and at least eight weeks for ages 18 and over.

"There must be at least three months between a second dose and a booster.”

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.”

