Crackdown continues as illegal vapes become a 'real problem' in Hartlepool's streets and schools

Counterfeit vapes are becoming a "real problem" in Hartlepool as police stressed they are doing all they can to tackle the issue.
By Nic Marko
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST
Cleveland Police officers covering Hartlepool said premises selling illegal cigarettes and vapes has become a growing issue in the town over their latest reporting period.

Yet the October meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership heard how positive actions have been taken in recent months with partners to clampdown on problem premises.

Chief Inspector Peter Littlewood, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing, said examples of progress include working with council trading standard officers to secure closure orders on three premises that were illicitly selling counterfeit vapes and cigarettes.

Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards and licensing manager Ian Harrison with seized vapes from an earlier operation.Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards and licensing manager Ian Harrison with seized vapes from an earlier operation.
Speaking at the meeting, he said: “That’s important because the sale of certain counterfeit vapes is becoming a real problem within our communities and we’ve seen that in not just on the streets but also in our schools.

“It’s these individuals that perpetrate that, it’s their aim to exploit our young people into criminality, so that’s why that’s important.”

It was confirmed in August that Raby Road Mini Market, in Raby Road, and Kobani Mini Market, in Murray Street, were each served with three-month closure orders by Teesside Magistrates’ Court following evidence submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team.

The three-month order was made under the terms of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This followed the closure order of the International Food Store, also on Murray Street, late in July.

In recent months concerns have been raised by councillors on numerous occasions around the dangers and increasing number of young people using vapes.

This includes at the latest meeting of Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board last month, where a new five-year tobacco control strategy for Hartlepool was approved, which targets reducing vaping and the prevalence of smoking generally.

Priorities in place as part of the document include reducing illicit trade and exposure and ensuring tobacco and nicotine regulation.

Anyone who has any information around the sale of counterfeit vapes and cigarettes should call the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency situation.

They can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555111.

