Three Hartlepool shops are closed by courts after reports of illegal cigarette sales

Raby Road Mini Market, in Raby Road, and Kobani Mini Market, in Murray Street, have each been served with three-month closure orders by Teesside Magistrates’ Court following evidence submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team.

The three-month order was made under the terms of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This follows the closure order of the International Food Store, also on Murray Street, late last month.

The council’s trading standards officials work closely with other enforcement partners such as Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of the council, said: ‘‘These three closure orders are testament to the hard work and dedication of our trading standards officers in keeping the people of Hartlepool safe.

"A lot of work and intelligence has gone into securing these closure orders against businesses that are determined to profiteer from selling dangerous and harmful illegal cigarettes and tobacco on the streets of Hartlepool.’’

Chief Inspector Pete Littlewood, from Cleveland Police, added: “The sale of illegal smoking, vaping and tobacco products puts the public at risk. These products invariably end up in the hands of the most vulnerable people in our community – our children.

Kobani Mini Market.

“Cleveland Police will continue to work with our partners to address this issue and we welcome these closure orders obtained through excellent work from Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team.”

Evidence submitted to the court showed that all three shops were part of an organised chain of shops that were linked to the sales of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in Hartlepool and beyond.

Magistrates also heard that a courier system was in place, which saw the illegal cigarettes and tobacco stored away from the shops and delivered quickly for a potential purchase.

Raby Road Mini Market.

Each closure order will remain in force for a period of three months.

A breach is punishable with an unlimited fine, imprisonment of up to six months or both.

Anyone who witnesses an order being breached should call the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.