Diversions in place as £100,000 Hartlepool hospital improvement works begin

Visitors to the University Hospital of Hartlepool are being asked to follow all diversion signs as work begins on a £100,000 pathway improvement project.

The four-week project begins on Monday (February 20) and will also create a more direct route to the MRI unit by replacing a set of old steps with a new ramp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deepak Dwarakanath, trust medical director said: “There will be some disruption while the works take place so we’re asking all patients, visitors and staff to follow any diversion signs.

The works will last around four weeks.

“The works will be carried out swiftly and the public can help us by following any safety advice from our estates team and contractors.”

This latest improvement projects follows a £1 million upgrade to the University Hospital of Hartlepool’s fire alarm system in November of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad