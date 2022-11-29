A team from NTH Solutions will fit the new alarm from Monday, November 28, to Friday, December 2.

Hospital bosses say there may be some minor disruption during the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Deepak Dwarakanath, medical director for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The new fire alarm system is part of our continued investment in the University Hospital of Hartlepool to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and colleagues.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool.

“There will be some minor disruptions during the works, as some corridors or doors may not be accessible. Diversions will be in place and our colleagues are confident they can get the work done swiftly and smoothly.

“I’m sure everyone will agree that a new fire alarm is worth some minor, temporary inconvenience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad