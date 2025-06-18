FEELING GREAT: Make yoga a part of your life for long-term health benefits

“The beauty of yoga is that it doesn’t require expensive equipment, special clothing, or even a gym membership."

Yoga has become more than just a trendy exercise - it’s a healthy activity that can genuinely improve your well-being.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while it might seem like a fad to some, I want to share why I believe yoga is one of the most beneficial things you can add to your routine, especially if you’ve never tried it before.

Yoga is a simple and accessible exercise practice that almost anyone can learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even dedicating just 20 minutes a day to stretching and posture exercises can bring noticeable improvements in how you feel and look. For individuals over 50, incorporating yoga into your daily life is particularly important.

The reason is simple: every day, as we age, we naturally become a little stiffer and smaller. This gradual tightening of muscles and joints is something we often don’t notice on a day-to-day basis, but over time, it can have a significant impact on our flexibility and overall mobility.

Yoga helps to counteract these negative effects by making muscles more flexible, joints more supple, and preventing pain and stiffness from developing in areas like your neck, shoulders, lower back, hamstrings and Achilles tendons.

Yes, yoga may seem odd at first, and in the beginning, it might feel strange but, for most people, after just six weeks of practice, they find themselves hooked by how much better they feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personally, I’ve noticed that when I do yoga in the morning, my entire day feels easier and more manageable.

Some people prefer to do yoga in the evening, and this too has its benefits – mainly in helping you relax, unwind and prepare for a restful night’s sleep.

The beauty of yoga is that it doesn’t require expensive equipment, special clothing, or even a gym membership.

All you need is your body, a little time and a willingness to give it a try. You don’t have to be flexible or have any prior experience – just follow the instructor, and before you know it, you’ll have learned the techniques that you can continue to practice at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you build a routine, yoga can become a part of your everyday life, offering long-term benefits for your health.

So, if you’ve never thought about giving yoga a try, I highly encourage you to do so.