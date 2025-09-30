Access to GP and primary care services in Hartlepool for forces veterans is to be put under the microscope.

Councillors have decided to carry out an investigation into the issue as part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee scrutiny work for the year.

How GP surgeries across the borough provide support to veterans will be considered as part of the investigation.

All practices in the town have signed up to the veteran-friendly GP accreditation scheme, which states they should have specific and appropriate targeted services in place for any veteran that might contact them.

Hartlepool Borough Council's Armed Forces Champion Cllr Chris Wallace.

However, local authority officers noted there have been “a number of issues that have been brought to the attention” of the council’s Armed Forces Champion Cllr Christopher Wallace.

Cllr Wallace said: “People who are in the army do have health issues which often are both seen and unseen and that can have effects that can lead to things like homelessness, addiction etc.

“It’s about making sure they know where to go to get that help, and that the people that provide that help can point them out where to go, because really the NHS is just the first port of call.

“It’s just about understanding certain issues that service members will have from a health perspective.”

2021 census data indicated there were nearly 3,900 veterans in Hartlepool, with around 50% over 60.

Another potential topic suggested for the scrutiny panel to look at was suicide prevention, and councillors noted this will link into parts of the planned work on veterans’ GP services.

Last year the committee took a detailed look into retail crime in Hartlepool.