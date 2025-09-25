Action plan on the way as shoplifting in Hartlepool rises by more than 10%

Shoplifting in Hartlepool has risen by more than 10% in the past 12 months - with such thefts described as a "significant issue" in the town.

The figures were revealed as part of a final report following an investigation into retail crime carried out over the past year.

It was conducted by Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee and included contributions from Cleveland Police, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner and the town’s MP Jonathan Brash.

Conclusions include that retail crime is a “significant issue in Hartlepool for retailers, employees, the police and the wider community” and evidence shows “the main driver” behind incidents is “substance misuse and addiction issues”.

New statistics show from September 2024 to August 2025 there were 2,289 reports of retail theft in Hartlepool, up 11% from the previous 12 month period.

In August 2025 alone there were 263 reports, marking a 27.7% increase compared to the same month last year.

In comparison across the Tees Valley over the same 12-month period there were 8,286 reports of retail theft, up just 2.5% from the previous year.

Recommendations stemming from the investigation include ensuring the process of reporting crime to the police by retailers be examined to ensure it is simple and straight forward.

Other steps involve building relationships between retailers and police to share best practice and developing a retail forum where businesses can work in conjunction with each other.

The council and its partners will also examine ways to identify whether retail crime offenders are engaging with substance misuse treatment services.

Councillor Shane Moore, chair of the audit and governance committee, said the investigation report is “really timely” and will feed into work the Safer Hartlepool Partnership (SHP) is doing “looking at and focusing on retail crime”.

The report was unanimously backed by councillors and and action plan will now be drawn up.

Other conclusions from the work include that there appears to be a “miscommunication” that police do not respond to all reports of theft – which needs to be addressed with improved communication by all partners.

As part of the investigation, committee meetings previously heard some retail staff are “afraid to come to work” due to fear of violence and abuse and that it is an “urban myth” that thieves seek retribution against workers.