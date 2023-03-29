Care assistant Damon Mowbray, who had smoked since he was a teenager, was rushed to hospital after having a heart attack while he was at work in 2021 aged just 46.

He is supporting a new quit smoking campaign which launched across the North East this week.

Regional tobacco control programme Fresh is behind the Don’t Be The 1 Campaign warning that at least one in every two long term smokers will die from a smoking-related disease.

Ex smoker Damon Mowbray from Hartlepool.

Damon, 49, who was spending £150 a month on cigarettes, has been smoke free for a year and a half.

Although he has recovered since stopping and switching to vaping, the experience has left him shaken.

He said: “I’m happy to still here be here. But I still get upset thinking about the fact I might have died.”

Damon was working a 12-hour night shift when he felt a pain in his chest.

Ailsha Rutter, director of Fresh.

He was taken to James Cook hospital where he had surgery to have two stents fitted the same day.

A doctor confirmed Damon’s heart attack was caused by smoking.

"I always knew it was a risk,” he said. “But not when I was still young, not having a heart attack in my mid-40s.

“It left me shocked and frightened and I knew I had to stop."

He bought an e-cigarette to help him quit which he found useful.

Damon added: “My advice to anyone who is thinking about making a quit attempt is don’t give up.

"Keep trying to quit as you don’t want to end up like me. Make sure you get support and find a quitting method that works for you.”

An independent review published last year warned two out of three smokers will die unless they quit.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “Smoking is still our biggest killer and robs too many North East families of loved ones far too soon.

"We are running this campaign as a reminder of the risks and the impact on families everywhere.”

Fresh says quitting at any age dramatically lowers the chance of dying from related diseases.