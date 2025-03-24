Green light given to install hundreds of solar panels on Hartlepool hospital's roof
A total of 772 panels will be mounted on the roof of the Holdforth Road hospital to help power and heat the site.
Planning chiefs at Hartlepool Borough Council have confirmed to contractors Veolia that prior notification is not necessary for the siting, design and appearance of the panels.
Steve Taylor, group director of estates for University Hospitals Tees, previously said: “Solar panels are also going to be included to give green electricity to the building and reduce the need to import electricity from the grid.
“These improvements will mean we are making huge reductions to our carbon footprint, while providing the best care for our patients and protecting our environment for our local community.”
A study carried out into the potential glare caused by the panels predicted no significant impact on road safety and homes in the vicinity.
The solar panels are part of a package of renewable energy works at the hospital site after the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust received more than £13 million funding.
Works are already underway on a new ground-source heat pump system which will generate energy from water stored in an aquifer.
Mr Taylor added: “These works will make the University Hospital of Hartlepool one of the first hospitals in the country to use an aquifer based ground source heat pump system.”
Together with the solar panels, the hospital is anticipated to meet its NHS 80% carbon reduction target ahead of schedule.
