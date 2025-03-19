Plans have finally been approved to convert a residential swimming pool to allow it to open to the public to cater for users young and old in need of additional support.

Proposals for the facility located at a house in The Paddock, in Seaton Carew, went before Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee once more at its latest meeting.

A previous application to open up the existing swimming pool located at the home, which had historically only been for residential use, was refused by the panel in April last year following concerns around parking and potential traffic levels.

Changes included altering access to the property to a private entrance from Crawford Street, with three dedicated parking spaces provided, and stating no booking slots will be available during school drop off and pick up times.

Ms Yorke explained the pool would cater for elderly residents, those needing aquatic therapy, children with additional needs and others whose needs are not met by larger public facilities.

Council planning officers had recommended the proposals for refusal once more, noting the amendments “would not address or overcome the identified impacts or reasons” for the previous rejection.

Yet councillors voted to approve the application by six votes to two, ruling it would not have a “significant detrimental impact” on the area and would provide a beneficial facility.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Yorke said she was “so pleased” and it was a “relief” to be granted approval after first setting out to provide the “beneficial and inclusive” facility in 2023.

She added: “Since starting that journey we realised just the staggering demand for this.

“It’s been a very, very long turbulent journey through appointments, frustrations, objections, but in the end it was a successful outcome, so it was completely worth it.”

She noted it will now be “full steam ahead” to carry out building works to provide the changing facilities ahead of opening “as quickly as we can”.

The four-metres by nine-metres pool will only be able to be accessed via a “smart” online or app booking system, with a maximum of one vehicle and five pool users allowed per booking slot.

Only one booking slot will be available for each 90 minute period.