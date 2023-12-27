Council chiefs have been commended for their commitment to improving breastfeeding rates and their support for all mothers across Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council has been awarded a Certificate of Commitment from the UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative.

It is a global programme which aims to transform healthcare for babies, mothers and families as part of a wider global partnership between UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

Hartlepool council’s award is in recognition of the local authority’s drive to increase the town’s historically low breastfeeding rates and also improve care for mums.

Left to right: Mel Calvert (Healthy Early Years Coordinator), Michelle Readhead (Specialist Nurse Infant Feeding and Healthy Weight), Denise McGuckin (Managing Director), Caroline Ord (Community Nursery Nurse) with the UNICEF certificate.

Michelle Readhead, specialist nurse infant feeding and healthy weight, said: “Breastfeeding protects babies against a wide range of serious illnesses, including gastroenteritis and respiratory infections in infancy, as well as cardiovascular disease, asthma, diabetes and obesity later in life.

“We also know that breastfeeding reduces the mother’s risk of some cancers, and that it supports the mental health of both mother and baby.

“At Hartlepool Borough Council we set out to ensure that all mothers and babies are supported to form a close and loving relationship, whatever their choice of feeding method, as this is the best start for every baby.”

In the UK, the Baby Friendly Initiative works with public services to better support families with feeding and to develop close, loving relationships to ensure that all babies get the best possible start in life.

The Certificate of Commitment recognises that Hartlepool Borough Council is dedicated to implementing recognised best practice standards.

“We are delighted that Hartlepool Borough Council has received this award,” said Anne Woods, UNICEF UK baby friendly initiative deputy programme director.

“Our work to support breastfeeding is based on extensive and resounding evidence that breastfeeding saves lives, improves health and cuts costs in every country worldwide, rich and poor alike.

"Mothers at Hartlepool Borough Council have the satisfaction of knowing that their health visitors are aiming to provide the highest standard of care.”

Mums wishing to start their breastfeeding journey or want face-to-face ongoing support can get in touch with Hartlepool Family Hubs and ask for the infant feeding team.

They provide sensitive and effective support, run breastfeeding and feeding groups, facilitate peer support groups, aid with complex feeding issues and more.