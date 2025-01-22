Hartlepool Buffalows' generous contribution to first aid charity after a year of fundraising

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 14:07 BST
A Hartlepool first aid charity has been left “gobsmacked” by the generosity of a supporter.

Hartlepool Ambulance Charity has been presented with over £1,000 from the Hartlepool Buffs (Royal Antedivulian Order of Buffaloes) to support their voluntary work providing first aid training and protection in the town.

Last year’s Buffaloes chair Mick Sawdon chose the ambulance charity to receive all the proceeds of their fundraising efforts, £1,077, from multiple events over the year.

Abi Anderson, ambulance charity emergency care assistant and manager, said: “Over the year we’ve watched the fantastic effort of Mick and his team with the Buffs, including their family and friends organising and collecting funds and let me tell you it was no easy task for them at all, they’ve all worked hard, and for that we are thankful beyond words.

"We all were absolutely gobsmacked at the total amount, thank you so much to you all.”

The money will go towards the charity’s running costs ensuring that quality of service continues.

