Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool first aid charity has been left “gobsmacked” by the generosity of a supporter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Ambulance Charity has been presented with over £1,000 from the Hartlepool Buffs (Royal Antedivulian Order of Buffaloes) to support their voluntary work providing first aid training and protection in the town.

Last year’s Buffaloes chair Mick Sawdon chose the ambulance charity to receive all the proceeds of their fundraising efforts, £1,077, from multiple events over the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi Anderson, ambulance charity emergency care assistant and manager, said: “Over the year we’ve watched the fantastic effort of Mick and his team with the Buffs, including their family and friends organising and collecting funds and let me tell you it was no easy task for them at all, they’ve all worked hard, and for that we are thankful beyond words.

"We all were absolutely gobsmacked at the total amount, thank you so much to you all.”

The money will go towards the charity’s running costs ensuring that quality of service continues.