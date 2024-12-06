A Hartlepool couple enjoyed an unforgettable night after they got engaged at a concert in front of thousands of fellow spectators.

Dan Hewitson popped the question to Abi Anderson at The Script concert at the Utilita Arena, in Newcastle, on Friday, November 29.

Dan, a restaurant shift manager at McDonald’s, in Burn Road, Hartlepool, knelt down on one knee during the song Never Seen Anything (Quite Like You).

With the couple standing close to the stage, the Dublin band quickly became aware of what was happening and stopped their song before encouraging the audience to applaud the big moment.

Abi, a teacher at Dyke House Academy, in Hartlepool, and emergency care assistant at the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, has been following the band since they first started performing.

She said: “It is a lovely song and I have always loved it.

"He waited until the second chorus and then he knelt down on one knee and asked me to marry him.”

Abi, 27, and Dan, 29, have been together for nine years and, while she had encouraged him to pop the question, she had no idea that this would be the big moment.

Scores of fans held their phones up high to try and snap a photo of the special moment after lead singer Danny O'Donoghue stopped the show to make sure she said yes.

Abi said: “I just nodded. I couldn’t talk.”

The Script compiled a video of Abi and Dan’s special moment, which “got more likes than some of their other posts", and one video on TikTok managed to attract more than 200,000 views.

The resulting publicity meant that friends knew of their engagement before the couple had contacted them.

She said: “I did not know anyone knew. My friend from Scotland sent me a message saying congratulations and I said how do you know, and she said you’re on The Script’s official page.”

Abi said they haven’t started planning for their wedding yet, adding: “We haven’t even talked about it. We’ve just been telling everyone.”

She jokingly added: “We’re going to have to ask them to play at our wedding.”