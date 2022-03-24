Hartlepool Marine Supplies, in Brenda Road, is supporting Brain Tumour Research’s Wear A Hat Day this Friday, March 25, as part of its ongoing fundraising for the charity.

The business is run by Cedric Williams, who together with his family have so far raised around £25,000 for the cause following the loss of their sister Pamela Henderson.

Cedric Williams of Hartlepool Marine Supplies in Brenda Road wears a sea captain's hat in aid of Brain Tumour Research's national Wear A Hat Day on March 25.

Cedric donned his sea captain’s hat to show his support for Friday’s event.

He said: “We fund raise for several charities but this one Brain Tumour Research is very special to us because I lost my sister Pamela to this devastating illness.

"Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer and are totally indiscriminate. They can affect anyone at any age.

"We ask that readers please think 'mainly of all the many children' who will not only suffer from this horrible devastating disease, but sadly may finally pass away, and also be robbed of a long healthy life.

Pamela Henderson on duty.

"This big event is a national effort simply asking people to Wear a Hat. Hopefully, some hats will raise a smile as well as raise donations.

“Our own fundraising efforts have so far reached approximately £25,000 to this worthy cause.”

The business raised a substantial amount of money and awareness for the charity last year when it raffled off a model of HMS Trincomalee with the help of Goffy Media and the late Hartlepool mayor Brenda Loynes.

Following Pamela's death at the age of 69 in 2019, her family dedicated themselves to raising money for Brain Tumour Research and have already gone way past their original £5,000 target.

Wear A Hat Day is the culmination of Brain Tumour Awareness Month and encourages families, schools and businesses to get together for all kinds of hat-themed fundraising activities.

The campaign is being fronted by several of the charity’s celebrity ambassadors including TV personalities Danny Clarke and Sarah Beeny, actor Dame Sheila Hancock, and patron and model Caprice Bourret.

To take part register online at www.braintumourresearch.org.

