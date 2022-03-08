Hartlepool trucks - packed full of vital aid - set to begin Ukraine mercy mission this week
Trucks from Hartlepool – packed with thousands of vital supplies – could begin their mercy mission to help the people of Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.
Bosses at town company Hogg Global Logistics said they need to begin delivering the vast stockpile of medicines, blankets, duvets and other donations as their building in the Stranton area is ‘running out of space’.
The first truck is likely to set off on the long 1,800 mile journey on Wednesday this week followed by a second on Thursday – subject to all documents being in place.
Company director Lyndsay Hogg said: “Hogg Global ourselves are paying full costs for the first truck. We have raised enough so far to send a second so these will both dispatch this week.”
The desire to help Ukraine is being shown by people at all levels. Lyndsay added: “All our hauliers are doing it at cost. Also, no profits are being made anywhere down the chain.”
And Hogg has also issued an appeal to local companies for a Luton or Sprinter van to take part in the journey.
Lyndsay’s brother Kevin Hogg, who is helping with the mission, said: “We definitely need a van and we are willing to pay for it. We would insure it ourselves.
"We want to get things over there as fast as we can.”
The bid to help Ukraine was only launched last week but ‘tens of thousands’ of items have poured into Hogg, which is based at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton, ever since.
In less than 24 hours, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company which volunteered itself as a collection point for donations.
Lyndsay described the response to the appeal as ‘absolutely amazing’.
Hogg stepped in when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher who launched the initial plea for donations.
Rob said he had been ‘gobsmacked’ to the response from the people of Hartlepool after he first put his plea for donations on social media.
People wanting to make donations to Hogg Global Logistics can either visit the company between 10am and 5pm or call 07757 099190.
Anyone who can provide a van should call 07591 195745.