Alan Forcer, 40, who had a long history of post-traumatic stress disorder linked to his service in Kosovo in the late 1990s, was tragically found hanging in woodland near Stockton in May 2020.

For three years from 2017 he received support from the charity Combat Stress in Scotland.

But that came to an end when a service “redesign” in February 2020 saw reductions to funding and services.

Alan Forcer passed away at the age of 40 after a history of mental health issues linked to his service in the Army years earlier.

Stewart McKay, deputy head of operations for Combat Stress in Scotland, told an inquest into Mr Forcer’s death: “He was obviously upset about the forthcoming discharge from Combat Stress. I could totally understand that.”

Mr Forcer’s former wife Clare Lilly, who is campaigning for more awareness and better access to mental health support for armed forces veterans, previously told the inquest the change was “devastating news”.

He had received regular occupational therapy support and an intensive six-week residential programme with the charity.

Mr Forcer, a dad of three, was referred on to an NHS service for veterans called Transition, Intervention and Liaison Service (TILS).

Alan served in Ireland and Kosovo.

But Ms Lilly and Mr McKay said he was reluctant about having to retell his problems to someone else.

At the time Mr Forcer was discharged from Combat Stress, he had been on an “extensive” waiting list for an anger management programme for several months.

Asked by Lilian Lewis, representing Mr Forcer’s family, if there were any concerns about the risk to him by removing the service, Mr McKay said: “It was a concern for all veterans.

Alan joined the Army at 16.

"Due to the funding and service redesign the options were limited. That’s why we wanted to make sure there was a transition of care in place for any veteran.”

Mr McKay told the inquest changes have been made following Mr Forcer’s death around up-to-date veterans’ risk assessments and the need for greater discussions around discharges.

But he said good practice had been followed throughout Mr Forcer’s care and transition to TILS.

Mr McKay described Mr Forcer, who had a history of substance misuse, self harm and had previously attempted suicide, as having “a wicked sense of humour”,.

He also loved fishing and talked fondly about his family.

Earlier Ms Lilly, from Essex, who was in regular contact with Mr Forcer after they separated, told the inquest his mood was often “up and down”.

Ms Lilley said he was “passed from pillar to post” and had been on the verge of giving up for years.

She said: “I think all he wanted was the tools to cope on his own so he wasn’t a burden to anyone else.”

She said the closure of gyms in the first Covid lockdown also had a big impact on him.

Ms Lilly called the police when Mr Forcer did not return to his current partner’s home.

She said she stressed the need to find him quickly given his background and also contacted All Call Signs, a wide-reaching alert response.