News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hartlepool expat and family hunkered down for two days as Florida lashed by devastating Hurricane Ian

A Hartlepool entrepreneur who now lives in America had to batten down the hatches as a deadly hurricane swept through the state.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:06 pm - 2 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:59 pm

Businessman and physio Paul Gough now lives with his young family in Orlando, Florida, where Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction last week leaving dozens of people dead.

He and his family were forced to stay indoors for two days as torrential rain and gale force winds lashed the area.

Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest in American history with flooding, homes destroyed and more than 80 deaths.

Paul Gough and his family in America.

Most Popular

Luckily Paul, 41, and his family escaped much of the worst damage seen in other parts of Florida although a golf course behind his house was partially flooded.

But just miles from where he lives there was widespread flooding.

Many residents moved inland to Orlando where they are being provided with temporary shelter.

Paul, who writes a regular Feeling Great column in the Mail, said: “Where I am wasn’t too bad, but 10 miles other way was flooded.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Flooding to a golf course near Paul Gough's Florida home.

“The winds were bad and we had non stop rain for two days, but in coastal areas some are wiped out completely.

“Most people from the coast came to Orlando for shelter. My boys’ school has been shut for a week as people are living there temporarily.”

Read More

Read More
Reclaim our Sea in Hartlepool: Protesters form human chain on Seaton Carew beach...

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a monstrous Category 4 storm, with 150mph winds.

Aerial view of destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Even after weakening, Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds still reached 415 miles from its centre.

Thousands of people in the Florida remained unaccounted for several days after the hurricane hit.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The American Red Cross sent more than 1,000 disaster workers to provide shelter and food for the homeless.

In the Orlando area firefighters used boats to reach people in a flooded neighbourhood.

Paul, who owns the Paul Gough Physio Rooms, property agency and media companies in Hartlepool and across the North East, has lived in Florida for around two years as his business empire expanded.

He is married to Natalie and they have three children; Harry, eight, Tobias, six, and Grayson aged three.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He previously talked about life in the US amid political unrest the Covid pandemic.

But he regularly returns to his home town and has twice brought friends from America to Hartlepool with positive reactions on both occasions.

FloridaOrlandoHartlepoolNorth East