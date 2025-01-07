Hartlepool family backing new Fresh anti-smoking campaign for 2025
Debbie and Sadie Thomas lost their beloved husband and dad Denham from incurable lung disease in 2021.
They are supporting Fresh, the North East regional programme for tobacco control, which is urging people to make quitting their most important resolution for 2025.
Former smoker Denham, who worked as a pub landlord and nightclub doorman, was left housebound and reliant on oxygen from his mid-50s while his wife and daughter watched him struggle to breathe.
Prior to his death, he encouraged everyone he could to quit smoking.
Sadie, 25, spoke of her sorrow at her dad missing out on precious life moments such as graduating as an engineer and becoming a mum.
She said: “My dad always said if he could have his time back again he would never have smoked.
"Now I am a mum myself I am devastated my daughter won’t ever meet her grandad and at Christmas time, that is even harder.
“Give quitting a go for your family this new year, as well as for yourself. There’s lots of help out there to quit smoking.”
Nicotine replacement therapy, prescribed medication, switching to a vape or getting support from friendly, free local stop smoking services means smokers are more likely to quit says Fresh.
It is running a new TV and radio campaign with support from North East local authorities and the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board.
A Fresh survey of 1,300 North East smokers showed 61% felt their life would be better if they did not smoke.
For advice and local quit, support visit FreshQuit.co.uk
