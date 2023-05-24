Champion body builder and five times Mr Universe winner Edmund Ellwood challenged his conviction and £30,000 fine in an appeal at Teesside Crown Court.

He was found guilty last April of four charges relating to breaches of Covid-19 legislation in February 2021 when the country was under top level Tier 4 Covid restrictions, which included gym closures.

At the time, Hartlepool had one of the highest rates of Covid in the country.

Edmund Ellwood outside Teesside Magistrates Court at an earlier hearing.

Two charges related to him contravening a direction from Hartlepool Borough Council by allowing people to enter Xtreme Fitness, on the Longhill Industrial Estate, and two of flouting a prohibition notice by opening.

He was fined £30,000 and ordered to pay £25,507 in costs.

On Wednesday, a crown court recorder and two magistrates upheld both the conviction and fine after considering the evidence and arguments afresh.

Mr Ellwood, 59, of Blackhall, claimed the gym was exempt from the new government laws as it was used by elite sportspeople.

Xtreme Fitness on the Longhill Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

But the appeal panel said he failed to satisfy them it was only open to them saying “it was clearly open to anyone”.

Mr Ellwood also submitted gym visitors were part of a lawful peaceful protest against lockdown measures, including concern for the effect on users’ mental health and rise in suicides.

But the panel stated that his decision to allow gym users in increased the “risk of illness and death” for both the users and “those they came into contact with”.

Recorder Richard Woolfall accepted Mr Ellwood had a “genuine concern” for gym users’ mental health but added that “he didn’t go the right way about it.”

Mr Woolfall said the panel took Mr Ellwood’s previous positive character into account but considered the £30,000 fine to be appropriate and towards the lower end of the range for the offences.

The council was awarded costs of £31,075.