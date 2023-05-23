Paul Atkinson broke into four small businesses in and around the town centre in less than two months including Cuba Menswear, in York Road, when £7,000 of stock was stolen.

The 45-year-old criminal, who has a long record, also burgled the Poolie Time Emporium charity shop, in Victoria Road, on April 1.

His other burglary targets were Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group, in Stockton Road, on April 23 and Market Place Barbers in the town centre on April 15.

Paul Atkinson burgled four Hartlepool business premises.

Around the same time, Atkinson also committed a series of shoplifting offences including stealing over £200 of cosmetics from Boots on Hartlepool marina on March 26.

He has now been jailed for a total of two years and 18 weeks at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offences in the magistrates court.

The burglary of Cuba Menswear on February 27 was the most serious.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said the owner discovered the break-in after leaving the premises secure earlier.

Paul Atkinson.

Ms Haigh said: “He opened the shutters to find an internal door to the store had been forced open causing £1,500 damage.

“He could see a large amount of stock had been stolen.”

Atkinson’s finger print was found on a plastic bag left behind.

In the burglary of the Poolie Time Emporium on April 1, he made an untidy search after breaking a door and window before stealing two phones, a credit card reader and £225 cash.

Then on April 23, Atkinson triggered an alarm after breaking into Clifton Lodge vets, in Stockton Road, when he stole around £10 from an animal welfare collection tin.

Just days earlier, he was in court for burgling LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar, in Victoria Road, a community interest company that helps people dealing with homelessness and mental health.

Atkinson received an 18-week suspended prison sentence which was activated for his most recent crimes.

Martin Scarborough mitigating, said Atkinson, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was addicted to crack cocaine at the time but is “determined to stay out trouble” when he is released.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi said he had “one of the worst records” she had seen in a long time.

