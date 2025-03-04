Hartlepool hospice to benefit from share of £25m government funding to improve facilities
Whitehall has confirmed the release of £25 million for upgrades and refurbishments for hospices across England.
Alice House Hospice is to get £60,881.
The Government says the money is part of the biggest investment into hospices in a generation and will be distributed immediately, with a further £75 million to follow from April.
It adds the improvements will help ensure that patients and their loved ones receive the highest quality care in the most appropriate and comfortable settings during life’s most challenging moments.
Toby Porter, chief executive of Hospice UK, said: "Several years of rapidly rising costs have curtailed the extent to which hospices have been able to invest in their infrastructure for the longer term.
"This additional support will enable them to do so and relieve the immediate pressures on hospice finances.”
