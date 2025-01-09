Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local health bosses are appealing to people to get the flu jab after seeing a “huge increase” in patients.

University Hospitals Tees saw the number of people admitted with flu increase to more than 100 per week in December.

Hospital chiefs are expecting the trend to continue throughout January warning the spike in cases is “far from over”.

Group chief medical officer Mike Stewart said: “Flu can be a really serious illness. It’s not just a cold.

“We have seen hundreds of patients over the last few weeks with flu, most requiring oxygen therapy and some so ill, often with pneumonia as a complication, they require treatment in our high dependency and intensive care units.

"This is a continuing trend and we are expecting this pattern to continue throughout January so this is far from over.”

Mr Stewart said it is not too late if people have not yet taken up the flu vaccine, which for many people is free.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, I would urge you to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” he said.

“Even if you have to pay for it, it’s a small price to pay to avoid this potentially life threatening illness.”

Some hospital patients are being asked to wear masks to help protect themselves and prevent the further spread of infection.

Meanwhile the hospital group, a partnership of North Tees and Hartlepool and South Tees trusts, is asking people with non-life threatening issues not to attend A&E due to the pressure they and the ambulance service are facing.

Call 119 to find pharmacies offering vaccinations until Friday, January 31 and see www.nhs.uk/conditions/flu for information.