Hartlepool hospital flag flown at half mast in tribute to popular plaster technician

Philip Dobson mended thousands of broken bones as a plaster technician at the University Hospital of Hartlepool where he worked for 38 years.

He passed away aged 65 at Alice House Hospice on Sunday, July 17, following complications linked to cancer.

Hospital managers paid tribute by lowering the NHS flag to half mast at the Holdforth Road site.

Philip originally began his career at St Hilda’s Hospital in 1979 as an auxiliary nurse.

When it was demolished he moved to Hartlepool General Hospital and became a plaster technician, working his way up.

His niece, Caroline Gough, said: “If you broke an arm or a leg, chances are it would have been him who put your plaster cast on.

"He loved his job and was really well liked. He was really good with people of all ages and putting them at ease when they were in pain or trauma.

Flag flying half mast for Philip Dobson at Hartlepool hospital.

"He was just a fun person, always laughing and joking and pranking people.”

Every Christmas he turned the plastering room into a grotto with lights and decorations.

He was also instrumental in introducing new coloured plaster casts for children in the 1990s.

Philip rose to senior orthopaedic practitioner and passed his skills on to many others doing teaching and training all over the country and abroad.

He also worked at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

Philip, of Deer Park, Hartlepool, was also a well-known GMB union representative. He retired in 2017.

He leaves a daughter, Natalie Dobson, 37, and extended family.

Emma Butler, senior healthcare assistant in orthopaedic outpatients at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Phil was a fantastic plaster technician, working in Hartlepool his whole career – treating so many people and training so many of our staff.

“He was not only a fantastic healthcare professional but one of the funniest people you could ever meet.

“Working with him was a pleasure for each and every one of the team. We will really miss him."

Philip’s funeral takes place at St Luke’s Church, Hartlepool, at 1pm on Wednesday, August 3.