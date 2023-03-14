News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Labour MP candidate writes to Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget calling for funding for £40m hospital plan

Hartlepool’s Labour candidate for MP has stepped up a campaign in support of a multi-million pound plan to create a Centre For Excellence at the town’s hospital.

By Mark Payne
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:11 GMT- 1 min read

Councillor Jonathan Brash has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer urging him to earmark funding in this week’s budget for a bid by local hospital leaders to create a Centre of Excellence for Orthopedics, Gynecology and General Surgery at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Over the last year Cllr Brash has met with senior leaders at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and last month wrote to the Health Minister Will Quince urging him to green light the plans.

Cllr Brash said the project would make Hartlepool “a beacon for hospital care in the North East”, help people back into work saving money, and be an important first step in securing the hospital's long term future.

There are plans to make the University Hospital of Hartlepool a Centre of Excellence.
He has also started an online petition saying it is “essential” that the Government backs the plan to invest £40million in the project.

Cllr Brash said: “As someone from Hartlepool, who is raising my family in the town, our hospital means so much to me. It serves my loved ones, just like everyone else in our town.

"It is essential that we secure this investment and I know there is nothing more powerful than the voice of Hartlepool people.

Labour candidate for Hartlepool MP Cllr Jonathan Brash.
"I would urge everyone to sign the petition.”

Residents can sign the petition at by using the following link: https://rb.gy/crwdks

In December, councillors on all sides at Hartlepool Borough Council unanimously backed a motion calling for any new hospital or A&E department to be built or based in Hartlepool.

