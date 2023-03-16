News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool leisure centre achieves Swim England quality award for opportunities for long term sick and inactive people

Staff at a Hartlepool leisure centre are celebrating after winning an accreditation from swimming’s national body.

By Mark Payne
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT- 1 min read

Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, joins only 18 other sites across England to be granted the Water Wellbeing Accreditation quality award from Swim England.

The accolade is in recognition an on-going commitment by the centre, run by Hartlepool Borough Council, to provide high-quality opportunities for people who are inactive or have long-term health conditions to become physically active in water.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in gaining this accreditation, it is something to be really proud of.

Mill House Leisure Centre staff celebrating receiving Water Wellbeing Accreditation.
“It is a real achievement for Mill House to be part of such a small, select group and the accreditation reflects staff’s sheer hard work and dedication on a daily basis.”

To achieve accreditation, Mill House Leisure Centre had to complete a three-stage process.

Stage one was to show that the environment it offers is both accessible and welcoming, including both the physical surroundings and also awareness and attitudes of the staff.

Stage two involved providing opportunities tailored to the individual. Mill House achieved this through the use of the Good Boost app to create personalised exercise sessions for groups and individuals.

Stage three was to demonstrate the positive impact of the opportunities on offer to retain accreditation for the next two years.

To find out more about what is on offer at the leisure centre call (01429) 523338, email [email protected] or go to www.activehartlepool.co.uk/goodboost.

