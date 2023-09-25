Hartlepool medical centre now 'looking to develop services' after cuts bid rejection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was confirmed earlier this month Hartfields Medical Centre, at Bishop Cuthbert, would be remaining open full-time after previously being threatened with closure since 2021.

Operator McKenzie Group Practice had been considering whether to apply to permanently close it and consolidate services at its other sites.

It submitted an application to the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) in August which would have seen Hartfields close on Mondays and Wednesdays and move to opening just three days a week.

Hartfields residents and borough councillor Jonathan Brash, far right, after learning that the surgery is to be saved from cuts to opening hours.

Yet the ICB Tees Valley area directors group rejected the proposals, with McKenzie confirming last week they “understood the decision” and had “withdrawn” its application.

Providing an update to Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee, ICB chiefs stressed they have gained assurances Hartfields will continue to provide core services for patients as usual.

Sue Greaves, head of primary care, said: “We feel assured that what was being provided from Hartfields will continue, there’ll be no detriment to patients there.”

ICB officers added McKenzie’s workforce plans include recruiting six additional staff across several positions while the current contract for Hartfields’ services is in place until 2027, with an option for the ICB to extend it until 2032.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, chair of the audit and governance committee, said: “It seems to be that they’re looking to develop services rather than take anything away, but that needs to be clearly communicated.”