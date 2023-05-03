Hundreds of the laminated cards have been left all over town as part of a determined effort by the voluntary and community sector and businesses to reach people suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts.

They carry a positive message and a QR code which when scanned on a phone takes the reader to a web page listing all the local available support services.

Since the start of the campaign last year, the cards have been scanned 12,000 times.

Trevor Sherwood and Angela Arnold of LilyAnne's with one of the new mental health banners.

Now the campaign has also been boosted by the launch of large weather-proof banners at key locations around the town.

Called ‘points of reflection’ and measuring 4ft by 2 ft, they have been placed at Summerhill, Seaton Carew, the Headland, Blue Lagoon and Castle Eden walkway.

Trevor Sherwood, project development manager at project partner LilyAnne’s coffee shop, said: “There are seven in place at the moment and we are hoping to have 14 by the end of the week.

Trevor with one of the banners at the Blue Lagoon, Hartlepool.

"We have spread them across the town. Similar to the small cards they have a QR code and a positive quote.”

The campaign was launched last summer following a number of young men from the town dying.

Trevor said: “It’s really good that people are aware that mental health support is available within Hartlepool, but it is a worrying sign of the times that so many people are reaching out for support.”

He added: “We want to raise awareness as much as we can that help and support is available for people wanting to talk about their mental health.

"When people are in crisis and are consumed with suicidal thoughts and negative thoughts they really struggle with where to go.”

As well as the cards being scanned thousands of times, LilyAnne’s in Victoria Road has also supported 2,000 people who have come in through their doors.

They have provided help from a listening ear to going with people to the doctors or other services to lend support.