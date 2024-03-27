Hartlepool mental health nurse signs up for new 10k run at York Racecourse to raise awareness of severe pregnancy sickness
Beth Leighton, from Hartlepool, is set to take part in the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust’s first 10k run next month at York Racecourse.
She is doing it to highlight hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe vomiting and nausea that leads to health problems in pregnancy.
Beth, 33, who works for the trust in mental health services for older people, developed the condition when she was pregnant with her daughter Ava in 2018.
She hopes to raise money and awareness for the Pregnancy Sickness Support charity.
Beth said: “Hyperemesis gravidarum is sometimes dismissed as just morning sickness, but it really isn’t.
"I couldn’t keep anything down and ended up in hospital on a drip. When I discovered that support was available, it was sadly too late for me.
"Now I’m hoping that by raising awareness of the charity, I can help others get the support they need.”
She was first struck down with severe vomiting and nausea during her honeymoon in Croatia and initially thought it was a holiday bug.
"Five days after returning from my honeymoon I ended up in hospital,” she said.
“It really is an awful condition. It affects both your physical and mental health and is so draining.”
Beth struggled with ill health throughout her pregnancy, losing two stone despite specialist medication.
She also developed post-natal depression following the birth.
Although hyperemesis gravidarum affects up to three in every 100 pregnancies, with the Princess of Wales developing it during all of hers, awareness remains quite low.
Exercise proved a key part of Beth’s eventual recovery although Beth admits she is not typically a keen runner.
Despite that she has signed up for the 10k run taking place on Sunday, April 21, at York Racecourse and also plans to take part in the Great North Run in September.
She said: “Both events will be tough but worth it. I don’t care about timings. I just want to get over the finish line.
"Raising awareness is my priority and I’m determined to do it.”
You can sponsor Beth online via pregnancysicknesssupport.enthuse.com