Hartlepool mum and daughter spread the word about importance of breast checks after shock diagnosis

Jan, 62, who on the checkouts and back office at the Hartlepool store, was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine check last October.

But after radiotherapy she is back at work and said the mammogram saved her life.

While she was in hospital Jan, who's worked at Asda for 33 years, was surrounded by pictures of trips that she and Sarah have made together.

Left to right: Sarah, Jan and Steve Bramley.

Now they are planning a visit to Parma, in Italy, in a combined celebration for Mother's Day and Jan’s recovery.

Jan said: "I count myself so lucky that I had the mammogram done, as because of the size of it and where it was I wouldn't have found it myself.

"The NHS were brilliant, putting me at ease and telling me everything.

"I am one of the lucky ones because I've only had to have radiotherapy and have to take tablets for the next five years, but I haven't had to have chemotherapy.

Jan with the Tickled Pink bedspread.

"The store has been very good to me, accommodating my needs so I could do lighter duties and come back to work when I was ready.”

She and Sarah are both supporting Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign which raises money and awareness for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!.

Sarah, who works at Asda’s head office in Leeds, previously won a giant quilt made from 25 years of Tickled Pink T-shirts and now takes pride of place in the family’s home.

She praised her mum saying: "She's never let it get her down; she's been an absolute inspiration, telling people to go to their mammograms, check-ups and appointments, and to not be put off by worrying that the doctors are busy after the pandemic.

"These routine checks are literally lifesavers, as Mum found out.”

Jan, whose husband, Steve, also works at the Hartlepool store, added: "Tickled Pink feels very personal, even more so now.

"There have been quite a few colleagues here who've had breast cancer, so it's important to keep getting the word out there, building awareness and raising money.”

The store's community champion Jackie Carroll said: "Nothing ever phases Jan – she is such an amazing lady.”

