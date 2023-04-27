News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool nurse relieved after pre-cancer screening service for NHS staff detected abnormality

A Hartlepool nurse says she feels lucky after a new cancer prevention service helped catch and treat a potentially serious abnormality.

By Mark Payne
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

Lynne Kitching, a continence nurse specialist, used the special cervical screening service for NHS staff which is helping to save lives after being launched at the end of last year.

After attending a smear-test appointment at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, the service detected abnormalities in her cervix.

Following this, she had treatment to remove the abnormal area – a procedure which will prevent cancer developing in the future.

Left to right: Nursing associate Claire Murphy, continence nurse Lynne Kitching and lead specialist nurse colposcopist Nicola Anderson.Left to right: Nursing associate Claire Murphy, continence nurse Lynne Kitching and lead specialist nurse colposcopist Nicola Anderson.
Left to right: Nursing associate Claire Murphy, continence nurse Lynne Kitching and lead specialist nurse colposcopist Nicola Anderson.
At the age of 61, the test was due to be Lynne’s last one as part of the national screening programme where all women aged 25 to 64 are invited to be tested every three to five years.

Lynne, who is from Hartlepool and has a husband and two sons, said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when I was told the news.

“This smear test was actually supposed to be my last on the programme, so I feel lucky.

“The team are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, caring and committed to helping women catch issues as early as possible.”

The preventative test checks a small sample of cells for certain types of high risk viruses.

The service was created by lead specialist nurse colposcopist Nicola Anderson to make it easier for female staff to making a screening appointment.

She said: “Women like Lynne are proof that if staff use the service, we can catch any abnormality and provide treatment before it becomes something more serious.”

Staff can make an appointment by calling (01429) 522268 or emailing [email protected]

