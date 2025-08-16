Hartlepool nurse retires from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

By Mark Payne
Published 16th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
An accident and emergency department stalwart has retired after treating patients for more than 20 years.

Emergency department nurse Peter Simons, 65, from Hartlepool, has said a fond farewell to colleagues at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

He has worked with the emergency team to treat thousands of people.

Currently recovering from an orthopaedic issue connected to diabetes, Peter is looking forward to going on long walks and spending time with his family, including his wife Denise, their two adult daughters, Emma and Kate, and four-month old grandson, Jack.

Peter Simons, from Hartlepool, has retired as an emergency department nurse after over 20 years.

He said: “I’ll miss the people the most. They’re a great team here.

“I’ve got too many highlights to list really but I will always remember those first few cases of Covid-19 that came in through our doors.

"We were all a bit nervous but we’re professionals and we just knuckled down and got on with it.”

Peter is planning to return to the hospital as a volunteer in the future.

