Hartlepool nurse retires from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust
Emergency department nurse Peter Simons, 65, from Hartlepool, has said a fond farewell to colleagues at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.
He has worked with the emergency team to treat thousands of people.
Currently recovering from an orthopaedic issue connected to diabetes, Peter is looking forward to going on long walks and spending time with his family, including his wife Denise, their two adult daughters, Emma and Kate, and four-month old grandson, Jack.
He said: “I’ll miss the people the most. They’re a great team here.
“I’ve got too many highlights to list really but I will always remember those first few cases of Covid-19 that came in through our doors.
"We were all a bit nervous but we’re professionals and we just knuckled down and got on with it.”
Peter is planning to return to the hospital as a volunteer in the future.