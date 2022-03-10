Hartlepool student nurse backs NHS campaign to boost vaccine take up in under 30s

Latest figures reveal that 26% of 18-29 year-olds in the town are currently unvaccinated – equivalent to around 3,651 individuals.

NHS campaign Change of Heart was commissioned by the Integrated COVID Hub North East, working with the regional vaccination programme. It is backed by Directors of Public Health across the region, including Craig Blundred from Hartlepool Borough Council.

It reassures people that it’s OK to have a change of heart about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Michelle, 20, a second year student nurse on placement at the University Hospital of Hartlepool is urging 19-30 years-olds like her to get their vaccine.

She said: “As someone who has been vaccinated myself and cares for clinically vulnerable patients, I know the importance of ensuring I, my family and my patients are protected.

“It is never too late for anyone who is not vaccinated to make that step now and make sure they are protected.

“I encourage all younger people who aren’t vaccinated to have a ‘change of heart’ and act now.”

The Change of Heart campaign is aimed at encouraging more people in the North East and North Cumbria to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite restrictions being lifted, campaign chiefs say Covid-19 is still circulating in local communities, putting many unvaccinated people at risk.

They say a full course of jabs helps reduce the risk of serious illness, the spread of the disease among all age groups and protects the NHS.

Neil Watson is the Chief Operating Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in the North East and North Cumbria, said it is normal for many people of all ages to have legitimate worries about being vaccinated.

He said: “The decision to get vaccinated is personal, but we want people to know that it's OK to have a change of heart, to change their mind.

“My advice is to read the information on the NHS website, to talk to your GP or pharmacist, to friends, family and colleagues you trust and when you’re ready, we’re here for you.”Vaccines will be available at Victoria Medical Centre, Victoria Road, Hartlepool on Tuesday, March 15, Tuesday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 29, each between 5.30pm-7.30pm.

First, second and booster doses will be available. The walk-in clinics are open to people registered at any GP practice.

