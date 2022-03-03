Hartlepool health chief urges residents to remain cautious under Boris Johnson's plan to live with Covid

Craig Blundred, the town’s director of public health, appealed to residents to continue to wear face coverings in busy indoor places and on pubic transport, as part of learning to live with the virus.

He warned cases are still high and impressed the need for people to be cautious.

Mr Blundred also stressed it was “absolutely vital” people continue to get vaccinated.

A man wearing a face mask walks past a coronavirus advice sign. Photo PA.

The Government lifted all remaining Covid restrictions on February 24 including the legal requirement to isolate if people test positive.

Mr Blundred said: “Covid-19 cases are still high in Hartlepool and I do need to ask people across the borough to continue to exercise caution as we learn to live with Covid.

“So if you have symptoms of Covid, or have a positive test, you should still isolate for the required time by staying at home.

"If your children are sick then please keep them from school to avoid infecting others.

“The evidence is also absolutely clear that wearing face coverings in busy indoor areas and on public transport will still help to protect you and those around you even though they're no longer legally required.

“Continuing to wash and sanitise your hands regularly and allowing fresh air to circulate indoors will also help to reduce infections.

“But the most important thing of all is that each and every one of us gets the vaccine and the booster jabs.”

Hartlepool Borough Council’s new Cabs For Jabs service offering free taxis to and from clinics held by the council launched on Tuesday, March 1.

It is to make it easier for people to attend walk-in vaccination clinics after access to transport was identified as a key barrier to getting jabbed for some people.

Funded through the Government’s Covid-19 Outbreak Management Fund, it will run throughout March and then be reviewed by the council to assess its impact.

The scheme is open to all residents of the town and bookings can only be made by calling the council on (01429) 523330.

