Hundreds of men, women and children are set to take part in a major upcoming fundraising event in the fight against cancer.

Race for Life, which raises money for Cancer Research UK, returns to Seaton Carew on Sunday, June 23.

More than 500 runners took part in last year’s 5k and 10k courses along the promenade and raised tens of thousands of pounds for the leading cancer charity.

Organisers are expecting a similar turnout this year and are estimated to raise around £47,000 funds for life-saving research.

Last year's Race for Life at Seaton Carew.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.

"We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone.

Hartlepool Race for Life is open to people of all ages and abilities. Picture by FRANK REID

"Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it."

The course is a single lap route mainly along the promenade path and Coronation Drive.

The start line is located on the green alongside Coronation Drive.

It starts at 11am but participants are asked to arrive 30 to 45 minutes beforehand to join in the warm up session and be ready to go on time.

Organisers are also recruiting for volunteers to help set up, manage the information tent, cheer participants around the course, keep water stocks replenished, give out medals and help pack away at the end.

Lisa added: “No experience is needed. It’s a great way to connect with the community as people come together and play their part to help beat cancer.”

ScottishPower water refill stations will be available on site.

There will be free limited event car parking provided on the grass adjacent to the event site, just off Coronation Drive.

It will remain closed for the duration of the event until around 12.30pm.